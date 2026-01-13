Singer Julio Iglesias accused of sexual assault by former employees

Send this page to someone via email

Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has been accused of sexual assault by two former employees, according to a three-year joint investigation by Spanish news site elDiario.es and Spanish-language TV network Univision Noticias.

The former employees allege they were subjected “to inappropriate touching, insults and humiliation… in an atmosphere of control and constant harassment.”

The women, who claim they were working as live-in employees at Iglesias’ Caribbean mansions, allege the assaults took place in 2021. They spoke under condition of anonymity in the report from the Spanish outlets, who collected testimonies from 15 former employees who worked for Iglesias between the late 1990s and 2023.

Spanish prosecutors said on Tuesday that they are investigating the claims from the two former employees, according to the New York Times.

“These interviews describe the women’s conditions of isolation, labour disputes, the hierarchical structure of the staff, and the tense atmosphere created by Iglesias’ short-tempered character,” elDiario.es said in its report.

According to elDiario.es, Iglesias, 82, and his lawyer did not respond to repeated requests for a response to the allegations ahead of the publication of the report.

One of the women, referred to as “Rebeca” in the report to protect her identity, alleged that Iglesias would call her to his room at the end of the day and touch her inappropriately without consent.

“He used me almost every night,” she said. “I felt like an object, like a slave.”

The other woman, named Laura in the report, said Iglesias kissed her on her mouth against her will. She also alleged that he would constantly threaten to fire her and controlled how much food she ate.

“He always said I was fat and had to lose weight,” Laura said, referring to the working environment as “normalized abuse.”

She claimed that she frequently rejected Iglesias’ alleged sexual advances but said “there were girls who couldn’t say no. And he did what he wanted with them.”

“That house should be called the little house of terror because it is a nightmare — something truly horrible,” Rebecca added.

Univision and elDiario.es claim that the allegations in their report are backed up by documented evidence including “photographs, call logs, WhatsApp messages, visas, medical reports and other documents.”

Global News has not independently verified this evidence.

ElDiario.es also reported that the two women had filed a formal complaint with prosecutors at the Spanish National Court accusing Iglesias of human trafficking and sexual assault earlier this month.

“Preliminary criminal investigation proceedings have been initiated, which, as you know, are confidential,” a spokesperson at the Spanish National Court told the Independent.

“Given the nature of the allegations and reiterating the confidential (secret) nature of the public prosecutor’s investigation, and in the interests of protecting the alleged victims, it is not appropriate to provide further information.”

Iglesias is best known for his songs Spanish Girl, My Love and Con la Misma Piedra. He has earned many awards including a Grammy, Latin Grammy, American Music Award and more. He’s also father to pop singer Enrique Iglesias.