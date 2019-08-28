Cowboys tent to host free country music performances ahead of CCMA Awards

Stampede may have come and gone, but country music fans will once again be flocking to the Cowboys tent in downtown Calgary next week for live music performances by some big-name artists.

The 2019 CCMA Awards are being held in Calgary on Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Saddledome, with three days of free events leading up to the big presentation.

The Cowboys tent, located at 321 11 Ave. S.E., will be renamed Fan Village and used to host a series of free events.

According to the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA), more than 30 artists will perform at Fan Village between Sept. 6 and 8. There will also be meet-and-greet opportunities, games, a live-band karaoke competition and yoga with goats.

“Country music is in our veins,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said in a Wednesday news release. “Fan Village is an incredible opportunity for all Calgarians to enjoy the spirit of the Country Music Week and take in some top-tier country music.”

CCMA Fan Village schedule

Friday, Sept. 6

5 p.m.

Doors and bars open

7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Fan Village official kickoff party — YYC Country Friday Night

Performances by James Barker Band, Madison Kozak, MacKenzie Porter, HARDY and Morgan Wallen.

Saturday, Sept. 7

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Yoga with goats

Whether you are a seasoned yogi or new to the practice, add an extra layer to your zen time with animal therapy involving goats from Granary Road. Special guests include Hunter Brothers, Shannon Ella, Cheryl Hickey, Andrew Hyatt, Madeline Merlo, Jess Moskaluke and Olympic gold medallist Erica Wiebe.

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

CCMA FanFest

Fan Village attendees will get the chance to take photos with some of Canada’s country music stars.

Photo opportunities include Dean Brody, Hunter Brothers, Tim Hicks, Jess Moskaluke, Meghan Patrick, The Reklaws, Tenille Townes, Dallas Smith and The Washboard Union.

2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Country happy hour(s)

Live performances by Don Amero, Shawn Austin, Kristin Carter, Kadooh, David James, Tyler Joe Miller and Bobby Wills.

5:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Live-band karaoke competition

Participants will have the opportunity to perform alongside a live band, with the best performance winning tickets to the 2019 CCMA Awards. The event is hosted by Dane Rupert and Anthony Douglas.

9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

YYC country Saturday night

Live performances by Owen Barney, Hunter Brothers, Chad Brownlee, Jade Eagleson, Tim Hicks, Emily Reid and The Reklaws.

Sunday, Sept. 8

10:30 a.m.

Tent opens

11:00 a.m. — 1:45 p.m.

Acoustic country brunch

Calgary food trucks will offer up grub alongside the acoustic sounds of The Abrams, Eric Ethridge, Aaron Goodvin, Kalsey Kulyk, KIRA and PETRIC.

2:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

TD countdown concert

Performances by Sons of Daughters, Dan Davidson, Andrew Hyatt, JoJo Mason, Madeline Merlo, Aaron Pritchett, Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion and The Washboard Union.

5 p.m.

Fan Village wraps for 2019 (tent closes)

Watch the 2019 CCMA Awards live on Global beginning at 9 p.m. EST/PST, stream on Global’s YouTube channel or listen live on Corus radio stations Country 105 (Calgary), CISN Country 103.9 (Edmonton) and Country 104 (London/Woodstock).