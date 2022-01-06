Global News At 5:30 January 6 2022 3:23pm 02:13 Montreal woman reduces waste by giving old T-shirts a second life One Montreal-West woman is trying to get people to think twice before throwing out old t-shirts by turning them into useful household objects. Global’s Dan Spector reports. Montreal woman reduces waste by giving old T-shirts a second life REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8493591/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8493591/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?