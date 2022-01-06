Menu

Global News At 5:30
January 6 2022 3:23pm
02:13

Montreal woman reduces waste by giving old T-shirts a second life

One Montreal-West woman is trying to get people to think twice before throwing out old t-shirts by turning them into useful household objects. Global’s Dan Spector reports.

