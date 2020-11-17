Menu

Alain Vaillancourt
November 17 2020 1:41pm
01:56

Newly installed ‘lean on’ supports raise eyebrows in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough

New leaning structures that prevent the public from sitting down are drawing criticism in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

