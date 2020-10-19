Menu

Baie D’Urfé Mayor
October 19 2020 8:17pm
02:09

Baie-D’Urfé Mayor Maria Tutino steps down

After 15 years of civil service, Baie d’Urfé Mayor Maria Tutino is stepping down. Global’s Gloria Henriquez has the details.

