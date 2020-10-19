Baie-D’Urfé mayor steps down, calling it ‘difficult decision’ during second coronavirus wave

Send this page to someone via email

Maria Tutino, the mayor of Baie-D’Urfé, is resigning from her position as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In a letter published to the town’s website, Tutino said she had already planned not to seek re-election but the health crisis required her to “change the timing” of her departure from municipal politics.

“The needs of my family, since July 2018, have grown substantially and with COVID-19 the demands on my time are even more significant,” she said in the statement.

“My family’s needs are now such that they require more and more of my attention leaving less time to properly manage and deal with the matters and issues of the town and of council.”

Tutino described the decision as difficult but said she has been honoured to serve as mayor of the West Island town for 15 years.

“I have thought long and hard for the past few months as to whether I could continue doing justice to my job as the mayor of this special town while devoting the necessary time to my family during a second wave,” she said. “I have concluded that I cannot do so.”

Tutino says her last day will be Nov. 9.