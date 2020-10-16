Canada October 16 2020 12:15am 01:59 Armenian Montrealers protest in front of Montreal City Hall Members of the Armenian community of Montreal gathered in front of Montreal city hall. As Gloria Henriquez reports, they say they want the support of mayor Valerie Plante. Armenian Montrealers protest in front of Montreal City Hall <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7400791/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7400791/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?