COVID-19 outbreak at St. FX at 114 total cases after 55 new infections reported: N.S. top doctor

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said Friday that there had been 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported that are attributable to the outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University, bringing the total number to 114. He also advised that close contacts are being asked to, regardless of vaccine status, isolate and make an appointment for a PCR test at least 72 hours after exposure. They can then come out of isolation if they test negative.