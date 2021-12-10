Menu

Health

COVID-19 in Nova Scotia: Dr. Robert Strang to speak on St. FX outbreak

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 1:47 pm
Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, wears an autism awareness mask on Feb. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, wears an autism awareness mask on Feb. 25, 2021. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, will be providing an update on the COVID-19 outbreak related to St. Francis Xavier University outbreak.

The update is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on this page.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 as cases related to the outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University continues to grow.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. reports 52 new cases, 38 related to St. FX outbreak

In a release, the province said 38 of the new cases are related to an outbreak stemming from graduation events at the school. A total of 59 cases have been connected to this outbreak so far.

Health officials reported an additional 38 cases Wednesday as part of the university cluster, most of them fully vaccinated young people experiencing mild symptoms.

Though the number of related infections is expected to rise in the days ahead, the province says there has been no evidence of spread in classrooms or residences, and no secondary transmission among Antigonish residents.

Click to play video: 'St. FX university changes stance on in-person exams as COVID-19 outbreak grows' St. FX university changes stance on in-person exams as COVID-19 outbreak grows
St. FX university changes stance on in-person exams as COVID-19 outbreak grows

-With files from Alex Cooke and the Canadian Press 

