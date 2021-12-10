COVID-19 in Nova Scotia: Dr. Robert Strang to speak on St. FX outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, will be providing an update on the COVID-19 outbreak related to St. Francis Xavier University outbreak.

The update is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on this page.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 as cases related to the outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University continues to grow.

In a release, the province said 38 of the new cases are related to an outbreak stemming from graduation events at the school. A total of 59 cases have been connected to this outbreak so far.

Health officials reported an additional 38 cases Wednesday as part of the university cluster, most of them fully vaccinated young people experiencing mild symptoms.

Though the number of related infections is expected to rise in the days ahead, the province says there has been no evidence of spread in classrooms or residences, and no secondary transmission among Antigonish residents.

-With files from Alex Cooke and the Canadian Press