Brian Bowman November 24 2021 8:21pm 01:24 Manitoba to seek federal funding for Winnipeg sewer plant upgrades, transit plan The Manitoba government has agreed to help the City of Winnipeg forward funding applications to Ottawa for a pair of major city infrastructure projects. Manitoba to seek federal funding for Winnipeg sewer plant upgrades, transit plan REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8400924/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8400924/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?