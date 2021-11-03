Menu

Ambulance
November 3 2021 9:10pm
00:44

Bowman calls on new premier to push for progress on important city files

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is renewing his calls to the province to move forward on three city priorities that are being held up by delays.

