Canada
March 14 2021 3:43pm
02:25

Union representing Winnipeg paramedics wants out of joint workplace with firefighters

The union representing paramedics in Winnipeg is asking the city to move paramedics out of Winnipeg fire halls. Global’s Malika Karim reports.

