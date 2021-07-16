Menu

alan lagimodiere
July 16 2021 8:38pm
01:14

Winnipeg mayor and Canadian Minister of Indigenous Services react to Lagimodiere comments

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman and Canadian Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller reacted to Alan Lagimodiere’s residential school comments.

