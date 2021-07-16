Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
alan lagimodiere
July 16 2021 8:04pm
03:25

Minister apologizes for residential school comments

Manitoba’s minister of Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations is apologizing for controversial comments about residential schools which some say could cause harm. Joe Scarpelli reports.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.