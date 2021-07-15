Menu

alan lagimodiere
July 15 2021 8:03pm
02:04

Wab Kinew confronts new Manitoba Indigenous Reconciliation Minister

Manitoba’s leader of the Opposition confronted the province’s new Indigenous reconciliation minister Thursday over the new minister’s comments about residential schools.

