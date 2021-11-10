Menu

Global News at Noon BC
November 10 2021 3:06pm
00:24

Teen killed in overnight high-speed Langley crash

A Langley teen has been killed in an overnight, single-vehicle crash. It happened just after midnight on 248th Street between 64th and 68th Streets.

Video Home