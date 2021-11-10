Global News at Noon BC November 10 2021 3:06pm 00:24 Teen killed in overnight high-speed Langley crash A Langley teen has been killed in an overnight, single-vehicle crash. It happened just after midnight on 248th Street between 64th and 68th Streets. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8364719/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8364719/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?