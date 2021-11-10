17-year-old Langley, B.C. teen killed in overnight high-speed crash

A Langley, B.C., teen has been killed in an overnight, single-vehicle crash.
The incident happened just after midnight Wednesday on 248th Street, between 64th and 68th streets.
Police said the Hyundai Genesis was travelling at a high speed when it went off the road and hit a tree.
The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was the only occupant and died at the scene.
The Criminal Collision Investigation Team is now taking over the case to determine what happened.
