Traffic

17-year-old Langley, B.C. teen killed in overnight high-speed crash

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 5:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Teen killed in overnight high-speed Langley crash' Teen killed in overnight high-speed Langley crash
WATCH: A Langley, B.C., teen has been killed in an overnight, single-vehicle crash. It happened just after midnight on 248th Street between 64th and 68th streets.

A Langley, B.C., teen has been killed in an overnight, single-vehicle crash.

The incident happened just after midnight Wednesday on 248th Street, between 64th and 68th streets.

Read more: Manslaughter charge laid in overdose death of B.C. 14-year-old Carson Crimeni

Police said the Hyundai Genesis was travelling at a high speed when it went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was the only occupant and died at the scene.

The Criminal Collision Investigation Team is now taking over the case to determine what happened.

Click to play video: 'Logging truck crash sends three Vancouver Island RCMP officers to hospital' Logging truck crash sends three Vancouver Island RCMP officers to hospital
Logging truck crash sends three Vancouver Island RCMP officers to hospital
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
