Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manslaughter charge laid in overdose death of B.C. 14-year-old Carson Crimeni

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 6:31 pm
Carson Crimeni, 14, died of a suspected overdose of narcotics Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, according to Langley RCMP. View image in full screen
Carson Crimeni, 14, died of a suspected overdose of narcotics Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, according to Langley RCMP. GoFundMe

A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni.

Crimeni died on Aug. 7, 2019, of a drug overdose near a Langley, B.C., skate park as others stood by and filmed his final moments.

The 20-year-old, who turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest, cannot be named as he was a youth at the time of Crimeni’s death.

He has been released from custody on bail and will appear in court on Oct. 20, Langley RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Vigil held at Walnut Grove skate park for Langley teen who died of suspected drug overdose' Vigil held at Walnut Grove skate park for Langley teen who died of suspected drug overdose
Vigil held at Walnut Grove skate park for Langley teen who died of suspected drug overdose – Aug 9, 2019

Read more: ‘These people belong behind bars’: No charges a year after 14-year-old B.C. boy’s overdose death

Story continues below advertisement

Crimeni’s death was filmed and shared on social media.

The video depicts the teen agitated, sweating and in deteriorating condition in the Walnut Grove skate park as a group of older youth mock and laugh at him.

Crimeni wasn’t found until later, alone and barely breathing, in a ditch near the baseball field close to the skate park. He was rushed to hospital, where he died.

“It is my hope these charges bring a small measure of closure to the friends and family of (Crimeni),” Supt. Adrian Marsden, Officer in Charge, Langley Detachment, said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Friends and peers mourn Langley teen’s apparent overdose' Friends and peers mourn Langley teen’s apparent overdose
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Langley RCMP tagcarson crimeni tagCarson Crimeni death tagCarson Crimeni update taglangley teen overdose death tagCarson Crimeni 2021 tagCarson Crimeni charges tagCarson Crimeni Langley tagCharges Carson Crimeni death tagWalnut Grove park death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers