Manslaughter charge laid in overdose death of B.C. 14-year-old Carson Crimeni

A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni.

Crimeni died on Aug. 7, 2019, of a drug overdose near a Langley, B.C., skate park as others stood by and filmed his final moments.

The 20-year-old, who turned himself in to police after a warrant was issued for his arrest, cannot be named as he was a youth at the time of Crimeni’s death.

He has been released from custody on bail and will appear in court on Oct. 20, Langley RCMP said.

2:09 Vigil held at Walnut Grove skate park for Langley teen who died of suspected drug overdose Vigil held at Walnut Grove skate park for Langley teen who died of suspected drug overdose – Aug 9, 2019

Crimeni’s death was filmed and shared on social media.

The video depicts the teen agitated, sweating and in deteriorating condition in the Walnut Grove skate park as a group of older youth mock and laugh at him.

Crimeni wasn’t found until later, alone and barely breathing, in a ditch near the baseball field close to the skate park. He was rushed to hospital, where he died.

“It is my hope these charges bring a small measure of closure to the friends and family of (Crimeni),” Supt. Adrian Marsden, Officer in Charge, Langley Detachment, said in a statement.