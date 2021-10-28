Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 28 2021 7:33pm
01:39

Camp Marjorie organizers calling for change to Social Services program

Camp Marjorie organizers are calling on the provincial government to take a look at the Saskatchewan Income Support Program, which they say is flawed.

