Global National
October 26 2021 8:30pm
01:37

Should face masks still be required after the pandemic ends?

As more Canadians get vaccinated, more pandemic protocols, like mask mandates, are expected to disappear. But as Jamie Maraucher reports, experts warn ditching masks can uncover trouble.

