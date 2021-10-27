Active COVID-19 cases under 2,500 as Saskatchewan adds 5 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases are below 2,500 as it added five deaths on Wednesday.

The province’s active infections decreased, now sitting at 2,440 which is the lowest since Sept. 1 when there were at 2,372.

The five recently deceased who tested positive for the virus include one person in the 40-to-59 age group while the others were between 60 and 79 years old. Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 832.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 271 patients with COVID-19: 214 are receiving inpatient care and 57 are in ICUs. As of Wednesday, 71.6 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

Four more patients have been transferred to Ontario, for a total of 16 Saskatchewan cases that have been sent for care out-of-province.

According to the Saskatchewan government’s dashboard on Wednesday, there were 223 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 76,830. The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 235 from 238 on Tuesday.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 316 to a total of 73,558.

According to the dashboard, 2,608 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 1,216,852 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,652,625.

Of Wednesday’s 223 new cases, the provincial government said 164 people were unvaccinated, which included 62 ineligible children under the age of 12.

