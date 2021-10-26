SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sask. residents may soon be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations at the doctor’s office

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 4:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina expecting 6 military nurses with more patient transfers anticipated' Regina expecting 6 military nurses with more patient transfers anticipated
The COVID-19 situation in the province remains critical with the Canadian Armed Forces now being called in to help Saskatchewan's health-care system. The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) has been in talks with the military trying to figure out what resources would provide the best relief.

You may soon be able to access a COVID-19 vaccine at your next checkup.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine availability with the help of doctors.

Read more: COVID-19 — Saskatoon public schools announce proof of vaccination requirement

The new program will put vaccines in doctors’ offices across the province, which will be readily available for patients during their scheduled appointments.

Additionally, physicians can receive compensation for consultation about the COVID-19 vaccine with unvaccinated patients, and for administering vaccines in their office.

SHA officials say they hope these conversations with family doctors will help protect more people and increase understanding about the safety and effectiveness of available vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Health and SHA will be working with doctors who are interested in participating to provide vaccines in the next few weeks.

Read more: Saskatchewan orders 112K COVID-19 vaccine doses for 5 to 11 year olds

In the meantime, COVID-19 vaccinations are available at most SHA-operated flu shot clinics and pharmacies, so residents can receive both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations at the same time and location.

Click to play video: 'Communication, leadership key in driving vaccination rates: experts' Communication, leadership key in driving vaccination rates: experts
Communication, leadership key in driving vaccination rates: experts – Oct 14, 2021
