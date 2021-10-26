Sask. residents may soon be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations at the doctor’s office

Send this page to someone via email

You may soon be able to access a COVID-19 vaccine at your next checkup.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine availability with the help of doctors.

The new program will put vaccines in doctors’ offices across the province, which will be readily available for patients during their scheduled appointments.

Additionally, physicians can receive compensation for consultation about the COVID-19 vaccine with unvaccinated patients, and for administering vaccines in their office.

SHA officials say they hope these conversations with family doctors will help protect more people and increase understanding about the safety and effectiveness of available vaccines.

The Ministry of Health and SHA will be working with doctors who are interested in participating to provide vaccines in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, COVID-19 vaccinations are available at most SHA-operated flu shot clinics and pharmacies, so residents can receive both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations at the same time and location.

