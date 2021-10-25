SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

COVID-19: Saskatoon public schools announce proof of vaccination requirement

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 6:40 pm
COVID-19: Saskatoon public schools announce proof of vaccination requirement - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

Starting this week, Saskatoon public schools are requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated or provide regular negative COVID-19 test results.

On Monday morning, the division’s administrative council approved the procedure for vaccination and testing after support was voiced by the division’s trustees.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s proof of vaccination, negative test result policy now in effect

Division officials say from now until Nov. 15, all division staff members are required to complete a declaration stating they are one of the following:

  • fully vaccinated and willing to disclose their vaccination status
  • partially vaccinated, unvaccinated, or unwilling to disclose their vaccination status
  • unable to be vaccinated due to health reasons or protected grounds under the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

Following the declaration, supervisors will be meeting individually with employees who identify as fully vaccinated to confirm their vaccination status.

Story continues below advertisement

The division says any remaining staff members will be tested weekly beginning Nov 29.

Read more: COVID-19: Masks required in Saskatoon high schools starting Sept. 7

The new procedure also applies to anyone who works with and in schools including parents, guardians and public volunteers who attend any school activities.

The division says this also applies to anyone working in or around schools including trustees, school bus and taxi drivers, post-secondary placement or apprenticeship students, external program providers, guests and presenters, and any temporary, substitute or contracted employees.

Read more: Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation urges government to act on COVID-19 transmission in schools

Officials clarified that students will not be included in the vaccination requirement; Neither will parents and caregivers who are dropping off or picking up students, spectators at extracurricular activities, and participants in after-hours rentals.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation urges government to act on school transmission' Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation urges government to act on school transmission
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation urges government to act on school transmission
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagVaccine tagCoronavirus Vaccine tagParents tagSchool Bus tagProof of vaccination tagSaskatoon Public Schools tagvaccine hesitancy tagVaccine Mandate tagCOVID-19 test tagSchool Division tagSask Schools tagSaskatoon Public School Board tagSaskatoon Parents tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers