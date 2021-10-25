COVID-19: Saskatoon public schools announce proof of vaccination requirement

Send this page to someone via email

Starting this week, Saskatoon public schools are requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated or provide regular negative COVID-19 test results.

On Monday morning, the division’s administrative council approved the procedure for vaccination and testing after support was voiced by the division’s trustees.

Division officials say from now until Nov. 15, all division staff members are required to complete a declaration stating they are one of the following:

fully vaccinated and willing to disclose their vaccination status

partially vaccinated, unvaccinated, or unwilling to disclose their vaccination status

unable to be vaccinated due to health reasons or protected grounds under the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

Following the declaration, supervisors will be meeting individually with employees who identify as fully vaccinated to confirm their vaccination status.

The division says any remaining staff members will be tested weekly beginning Nov 29.

The new procedure also applies to anyone who works with and in schools including parents, guardians and public volunteers who attend any school activities.

The division says this also applies to anyone working in or around schools including trustees, school bus and taxi drivers, post-secondary placement or apprenticeship students, external program providers, guests and presenters, and any temporary, substitute or contracted employees.

Officials clarified that students will not be included in the vaccination requirement; Neither will parents and caregivers who are dropping off or picking up students, spectators at extracurricular activities, and participants in after-hours rentals.

Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation urges government to act on school transmission

