Health

Saskatchewan government to discuss vaccination plan for 5 to 11 year olds

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 3:30 pm
Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical officer, speaks at a press event at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building. View image in full screen
Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical officer, speaks at a press event at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building. File / Global News

The government of Saskatchewan is set to reveal the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan for residents five to 11 years of age on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

A livestream of the event will be shown here.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will be joined by Dr. Tania Diener, medical health officer responsible for immunization and physician co-lead of the Saskatchewan Health Authority‘s (SHA) COVID-19 immunization campaign.

They will also be joined by Sheila Anderson, who serves as the vaccine chief responsible for the SHA’s immunization campaign.

Read more: Saskatchewan planning rollout as Pfizer requests approval for 5-11 age group

Last week, it was announced by Prime Minister Trudeau that Canada will receive 2.9 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses help vaccinate five to 11 year-olds once it’s approved by Health Canada.

Pfizer submitted initial trial data to Health Canada for its COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11 earlier in October.

The company then presented a formal application to Health Canada saying its clinical trials showed an immune response comparable to that observed in children over the age of 12, for whom its vaccine is already approved.

More to come.

