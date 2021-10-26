Saskatchewan government to discuss vaccination plan for 5 to 11 year olds

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Saskatchewan is set to reveal the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan for residents five to 11 years of age on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will be joined by Dr. Tania Diener, medical health officer responsible for immunization and physician co-lead of the Saskatchewan Health Authority‘s (SHA) COVID-19 immunization campaign.

They will also be joined by Sheila Anderson, who serves as the vaccine chief responsible for the SHA’s immunization campaign.

Last week, it was announced by Prime Minister Trudeau that Canada will receive 2.9 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses help vaccinate five to 11 year-olds once it’s approved by Health Canada.

Pfizer submitted initial trial data to Health Canada for its COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11 earlier in October.

The company then presented a formal application to Health Canada saying its clinical trials showed an immune response comparable to that observed in children over the age of 12, for whom its vaccine is already approved.

