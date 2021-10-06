Menu

Global News at Noon BC
October 6 2021 3:53pm
01:02

Gas prices rapidly increase across B.C.

If you need to gas up Wednesday, you’ll probably notice a big jump at the pumps across British Columbia. Prices have already risen about 3 cents a litre overnight and will increase another 2 cents Wednesday evening.

