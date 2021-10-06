Global News at Noon BC October 6 2021 3:53pm 01:02 Gas prices rapidly increase across B.C. If you need to gas up Wednesday, you’ll probably notice a big jump at the pumps across British Columbia. Prices have already risen about 3 cents a litre overnight and will increase another 2 cents Wednesday evening. Gas expert forecasts hike at B.C. pumps, between 5 and 10 cents a litre REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8248370/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8248370/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?