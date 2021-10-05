Gas expert forecasts hike at B.C. pumps, between 5 and 10 cents a litre  

Send this page to someone via email

Just when you think 2021 couldn’t get any tougher, along comes news of a possible hike in gas prices.

On his Twitter feed, well-known gas-price guru Dan McTeague says most of Western Canada should see a three-to-eight cent hike in gas prices.

On Tuesday, McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, is projecting a 10-cent jump for the Okanagan, but prefaced it by saying that’s assuming gas stations pass on a 12-cent retail margin.

He said gas prices in Kelowna are averaging $1.489 a litre, not far off the $1.45 it costs to buy fuel.

“You’re looking at an increase of about 10 cents a litre (in the Okanagan),” McTeague told Global News.

“It could be a little less than that, or gas stations may try to hold off in the Okanagan. But the reality is that there’s been a substantial increase in the wholesale price of gasoline in the past week.

“So, sooner or later (gas stations) are going to have to throw in the towel.”

McTeague speculated gas prices of $1.57 to $158 a litre throughout the region, but said, generally, gas stations in Kelowna and Kamloops tend to hold off price hikes a day or two.

“But best if you are near a gas station (and) you see $1.48, pick it up,” he said, “because it’s not going to hold.”

He said some gas stations may not increase their prices quickly, but when “a couple start moving tonight or tomorrow morning, the rest will follow, usually within a couple of hours.”

For the Lower Mainland, McTeague said the region should see a hike of five cents a litre, up to $1.65 a litre.

He said motorists should see a three-cent hike on Wednesday, followed by a two-cent hike on Thursday.

McTeague said the post-pandemic demand for oil is going through the roof, and that many regions across the world are short of fuel.

“And, as a result, oil is much greater demand than it ever has been.”

He continued, saying, “We’re very short of supply and this is not likely to end anytime soon. So expect prices to remain high at least for the foreseeable future, possibly into next year.”

Gas prices across B.C. and Canada, according to the website Gasbuddy.com as of Tuesday afternoon:

South Coast

Vancouver: $1.496 to $1.559

$1.496 to $1.559 North Vancouver: $1.589

$1.589 Surrey: $1.539 to $1.589

$1.539 to $1.589 Langley: $1.529 to $1.589

$1.529 to $1.589 Chilliwack: $1.369 to $1.499

$1.369 to $1.499 Powell River: $1.649 to $1.789

Vancouver Island

Victoria: $1.479 to $1.549

$1.479 to $1.549 Nanaimo: $1.529 to $1.559

$1.529 to $1.559 Courtenay: $1.449 to $1.549

$1.449 to $1.549 Campbell River: $1.509

Southern Interior

Kamloops: $1.479 to $1.499

$1.479 to $1.499 Revelstoke: $1.499 to $1.599

$1.499 to $1.599 Kelowna: $1.469 to $1.489

$1.469 to $1.489 Penticton: $1.449 to $1.489

$1.449 to $1.489 Vernon: $1.439

$1.439 Osoyoos: $1.509

$1.509 Oliver: $1.549

$1.549 Cranbrook: $1.489 to $1.499

Northern Interior

Williams Lake: $1.429 to $1.449

$1.429 to $1.449 Quesnel: $1.418 to $1.439

$1.418 to $1.439 Prince George: $1.349 to $1.399

$1.349 to $1.399 Fort St. John: $1.369

$1.369 Dawson Creek: $1.275

North Coast

Terrace: $1.480 to $1.489

$1.480 to $1.489 Prince Rupert: $1.539

Prairies

Calgary: $1.259 to $1.319

Edmonton: $1.159 to $1.199

Regina: $1.209 to $1.319

Saskatoon: $1.229 to $1.319

Winnipeg: $1.316 to $1.389

Ontario

Toronto: $1.169 to $1.249

$1.169 to $1.249 Hamilton: $1.249 to $1.369

$1.249 to $1.369 London: $1.189 to $1.353

$1.189 to $1.353 Ottawa: $1.265 to $1.346

Quebec

Montreal: $1.3690 to $1.419

Quebec City: $1.349 to $1.449

Maritimes

Fredericton: $1.375

$1.375 Halifax: $1.318 to $1.368

$1.318 to $1.368 Moncton: $1.327 to $1.379

$1.327 to $1.379 St. John’s: $1.548

$1.548 Summerside: $1.362 to $1.434

In Seattle, Wash., GasBuddy says gas was selling for around US$3.45 a gallon, which, according to one gas price calculator, works out to $1.15 a litre.

In Dallas, Texas, the average price was US$2.60 a gallon, which translates to 87 cents a litre.

