Global News at Noon Toronto
October 5 2021 12:13pm
02:25

Ontario announces COVID-19 rapid tests in schools where transmission is high

The province will work with local health units to determine if rapid testing will be implemented in their region’s schools. It’s set to roll out next week. Marianne Dimain reports.

