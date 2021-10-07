2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 17

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 5,042.

The latest data shows active cases in Guelph fell by four from the previous day to 17, with another six recoveries.

Total resolved cases climbed to 4,980 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, five new cases have been confirmed as the case count there remained at 1,996.

Active cases have fallen to 22 in the county with eight new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are four cases being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting four cases among four schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

There is also a school-wide outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Saint-René-Goupil on Scottsdale Drive where 18 students and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The University of Guelph has one confirmed case connected to the campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is including children turning 12 in 2021 in its eligible population for a vaccine.

That means 83.2 per cent of eligible residents are now considered fully vaccinated, while 87.2 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 88.8 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 92.6 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 76.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79.7 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 2,400 vaccine shots have been administered, including more than 700 first doses, roughly 1,100 second doses and about 600 third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

With students back in class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Thursday, 78.4 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 81 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

