14 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 14 more COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday, bringing the local total up to 13,578, including 261 deaths.

Local public health also reported 26 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 6,109, including 102 cases that are active.

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Innisfil and two are in Bradford.

The rest are in Collingwood, Orillia and Oro-Medonte.

Five of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired, one is travel-related and another is outbreak-related.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Of the new cases, two individuals are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 12 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 74.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,578 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,192 — have recovered, while seven people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 429 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 589,041 infections including 9,757 deaths.

