SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

14 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 3:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario announces COVID-19 rapid tests in schools where transmission is high' Ontario announces COVID-19 rapid tests in schools where transmission is high
The province will work with local health units to determine if rapid testing will be implemented in their region’s schools. It’s set to roll out next week. Marianne Dimain reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 14 more COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday, bringing the local total up to 13,578, including 261 deaths.

Local public health also reported 26 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 6,109, including 102 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario announces ‘targeted’ COVID-19 rapid test program in schools

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Innisfil and two are in Bradford.

The rest are in Collingwood, Orillia and Oro-Medonte.

Five of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired, one is travel-related and another is outbreak-related.

Story continues below advertisement

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Of the new cases, two individuals are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 12 are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports 429 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Meanwhile, 74.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,578 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,192 — have recovered, while seven people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 429 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 589,041 infections including 9,757 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor details factors that go into deploying COVID-19 rapid testing program' Ontario’s top doctor details factors that go into deploying COVID-19 rapid testing program
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers