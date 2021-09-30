Menu

September 30 2021 5:26pm
02:03

Lethbridge Police Service facing backlash over online post

Lethbridge’s chief of police issued an apology on Thursday after a social media post made by the service this week, as well as a subsequent comment, were not well-received. Jessica Robb has the story.

