Crime May 10 2018 4:08pm 02:03 Lethbridge police chief says more people should stand up for one another Thu, May 10: Lethbridge police chief Robert Davis explains why he thinks more people need to stand up to the type of racism, as seen in a viral video at a local restaurant. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4200986/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4200986/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?