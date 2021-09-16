Menu

Canada
September 16 2021 5:13pm
01:44

Ruptured water main causes extensive damage in West Island

A massive cleanup operation is taking place in the West Island following a major water-main break. As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, the rupture also caused a large sinkhole to appear.

