Sainte-Geneviève water-main break causes massive flooding on residential street

Montreal crews spent most of Thursday cleaning up after a massive water-main break flooded homes on Place Laframbroise in Sainte-Geneviève.

The pipe rupture caused a sinkhole to form on a grassy hill and sent a river of water running parallel to the street next to Jacques-Bizard Boulevard.

“It was unreal. Just to see water coming out everywhere, and streets and apartments down there are flooded,” Sue Moore, a 26-year resident of the area, told Global News.

The main broke early Thursday morning and the street quickly filled with water.

Sylvain Lirette says it was knee deep when he stepped outside of his home.

The resident says he’s never seen a flood this large in the area.

“No, never. It’s the first time,” he said.

Water quickly surrounded some cars parked at the end of the street, making them inaccessible.

“It’s upsetting for my daughter. She just got her car and she was on her way to school and she had to leave everything here because she couldn’t get in her car. It was submerged,” Arlene Fellner said.

Officials aren’t sure of the cause but they doubt it’s related to nearby roadwork.

“Nobody can tell me yet, what’s the reason it happened,” Normand Marinacci, L’Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève Borough Mayor, told Global News.

Water wasn’t cut off but residents are asked to let their water to run for 10 minutes before consumption.

More information can be found on this link to the borough’s web page.

