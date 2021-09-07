Menu

Coronavirus
September 7 2021 1:38pm
87% of eligible Quebecers have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Legault

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said that 87 per cent of those above age 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. He claimed this is “one of the best rates in the world.”

