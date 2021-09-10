Quebec reports 879 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily infection number in months

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 879 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — its highest daily case number since May 9.

Four more virus-related deaths were also added to the toll, which now stands at 11,301.

Of the new cases, 624 of the infections are reported in people who are either not vaccinated or two weeks removed from their first dose.

Sixty of the cases are in people who received their first dose more than two weeks ago and 195 of the cases are in people who received their second dose at least one week ago.

Augmentation des cas et 27 nouvelles pers hospitalisées, dont 21 qui n’étaient pas adéquatement vaccinées. Notre réseau se santé est entré dans la 4e vague avec une capacité hospit inférieure à la 3e vague. La vaccination est notre meilleur atout pour limiter les hospit. https://t.co/3vhUnwNo5D pic.twitter.com/i6RGWLwM8A — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) September 10, 2021

Hospitalizations continued to go up as well on Friday by nine for a total of 207 — 72 of which are in intensive care.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said 27 people were admitted to hospital due to COVID-19 complications on Thursday, 21 of whom were not adequately vaccinated.

As for vaccinations, 27,233 doses were added to the total of 12.5 million vaccines shots doled out in Quebec since the start of the immunization program.

The province’s public health institute says 88.1 per cent of residents aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus in Quebec now stands at 396,034 since the beginning of the pandemic. At least 378,720 of them have since recovered.

Health authorities say 28,442 COVID-19 tests were administered on Wednesday, Sept. 9, — the last day for which testing data is available.

Quebec’s public health institute says Laval, Montreal’s large northern suburb, remains Quebec’s most affected region, with 175.6 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. It is followed by the neighbouring region of Lanaudière, with 100.3 active cases per 100,000 people.

There are 70 active cases per 100,000 people across the province.

The Health Department says the number of elementary and secondary schools reporting active COVID-19 cases rose to 564 on Wednesday, the most recent day for which data is available. It says 776 students, and 94 school staff members have active cases of COVID-19.

–With files from the Canadian Press