Global News Morning BC September 10 2021 10:33am 04:05 Hospitals feeling the pressure as COVID-19 cases rise Royal Columbian Hospital Head of Medicine Dr. Gerald Da Roza discusses the impact of rising daily COVID-19 case numbers on hospital resources and staff. COVID-19 anti-vaxx protests causing ‘moral injury’ to hospital workers REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8180655/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8180655/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?