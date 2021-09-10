Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 10 2021 10:33am
04:05

Hospitals feeling the pressure as COVID-19 cases rise

Royal Columbian Hospital Head of Medicine Dr. Gerald Da Roza discusses the impact of rising daily COVID-19 case numbers on hospital resources and staff.

