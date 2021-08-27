Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 27 2021 6:12pm
02:49

Search continues for missing boater last seen on Lake Ontario in Oakville

Catherine McDonald is at Bronte Harbour where the missing man, Robert Wyles, had just purchased a new sailboat.

