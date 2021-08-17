Menu

BC fire update
August 17 2021 7:35pm
00:59

Close up look at wildfire destruction on shore of Okanagan Lake

Global News captured the destruction caused by the White Rock Lake wildfire on the shore of Okanagan Lake Tuesday. More than 80 homes and buildings have been lost along Westside Road.

