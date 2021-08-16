Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 16 2021 10:04pm
02:13

Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland

The Coquihalla Highway, the major connector between Metro Vancouver and the Interior of British Columbia, was closed Monday by the July Mountain fire. Grace Ke reports.

Advertisement

Video Home