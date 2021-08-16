Global News Hour at 6 BC August 16 2021 10:04pm 02:13 Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland The Coquihalla Highway, the major connector between Metro Vancouver and the Interior of British Columbia, was closed Monday by the July Mountain fire. Grace Ke reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8117997/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8117997/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?