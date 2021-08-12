Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 12 2021 9:24pm
01:10

Evacuation order issued for District of Logan Lake

Developing story: The entire community of Logan Lake has been ordered to evacuate Thursday afternoon because of the out-of-control Tremont Creek wildfire.

