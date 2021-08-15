Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 15 2021 9:55pm
02:34

Crews battle to save Logan Lake

The small B.C. community of Logan Lake is still standing – thanks to an heroic overnight battle by local firefighters to fend off the Tremont Creek wildfire. But as Emad Agahi reports, winds mean the situation could change quickly.

Advertisement

Video Home