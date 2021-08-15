B.C. Wildfire Service warns of another challenging day as crews fight to protect Logan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Crews continue to fight to protect the community of Logan Lake, B.C., from wildfire.

The Tremont Creek fire is growing substantially to the south and is now within the boundaries of the community. Officials estimate the fire is 43,773 hectares in size.

Officials say no structures have been lost.

The District of Logan Lake has issued an expanded evacuation order to include Highland Valley Copper Mine. Several other surrounding areas have been placed on an alert.

RCMP have restricted access to Logan Lake and say the situation is changing by the hour.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued a number of evacuation orders on the weekend in connection to the Mowhokam Creek and Lytton Creek wildfires.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said it anticipates that Sunday will prove to be another challenging day.

#BCWildfire is anticipating another challenging day of fire behaviour and growth with a cold front passage. Southern BC to stay mainly dry, with increased winds. These conditions, on top of a summer of cumulative heat and drought, may challenge suppression efforts today. pic.twitter.com/7x4HcZDGlK — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 15, 2021

Just under 270 active wildfires are burning in the province.

Veteran emergency responder Kevin Skrepnek took to Twitter on Saturday to say “he’s never been more concerned than he is right now for what the province is going to face in the next 36 hours.”

In my career, I have never been more concerned than I am for what this province will face in the next ~36 hours. (THREAD)#BCwildfires pic.twitter.com/r5cN8jw9ss — Kevin Skrepnek (@KevinSkrepnek) August 15, 2021

He’s telling residents who live past Hope, B.C., to have a plan.

“If you feel like your safety is at risk, don’t wait to be told by authorities to leave.”