Canada

B.C. Wildfire Service warns of another challenging day as crews fight to protect Logan Lake

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 4:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Smoky skies and high heat make for dangerous conditions' Smoky skies and high heat make for dangerous conditions
WATCH: Smoky skies and high heat make for dangerous conditions

Crews continue to fight to protect the community of Logan Lake, B.C., from wildfire.

The Tremont Creek fire is growing substantially to the south and is now within the boundaries of the community. Officials estimate the fire is 43,773 hectares in size.

Click to play video: 'Monte Lake residents return to devastation' Monte Lake residents return to devastation
Monte Lake residents return to devastation

Officials say no structures have been lost.

The District of Logan Lake has issued an expanded evacuation order to include Highland Valley Copper Mine. Several other surrounding areas have been placed on an alert.

RCMP have restricted access to Logan Lake and say the situation is changing by the hour.

Read more: ‘Poor Wayne. He got burned up’: B.C. man loses Gretzky rookie card in wildfire

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued a number of evacuation orders on the weekend in connection to the Mowhokam Creek and Lytton Creek wildfires.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said it anticipates that Sunday will prove to be another challenging day.

Just under 270 active wildfires are burning in the province.

Click to play video: 'Heat and strong winds stoke B.C. wildfires' Heat and strong winds stoke B.C. wildfires
Heat and strong winds stoke B.C. wildfires

Veteran emergency responder Kevin Skrepnek took to Twitter on Saturday to say “he’s never been more concerned than he is right now for what the province is going to face in the next 36 hours.”

He’s telling residents who live past Hope, B.C., to have a plan.

“If you feel like your safety is at risk, don’t wait to be told by authorities to leave.”

