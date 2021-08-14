Global News Hour at 6 BC August 14 2021 9:48pm 02:37 Monte Lake residents return to devastation As wildfires continue to rage in B.C.’s interior, residents of Monte Lake returned to see what was left of their homes Saturday – after flames from the White Rock Lake fire ravaged the community. Emad Agahi reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8113291/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8113291/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?