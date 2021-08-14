Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 14 2021 9:48pm
02:37

Monte Lake residents return to devastation

As wildfires continue to rage in B.C.’s interior, residents of Monte Lake returned to see what was left of their homes Saturday – after flames from the White Rock Lake fire ravaged the community. Emad Agahi reports.

