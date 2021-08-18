Global News Hour at 6 BC August 18 2021 9:39pm 02:31 Consumer Matters: Travelers losing thousands to wildfires because of strict refund policies Travelers who want to cancel their bookings in the B.C. Interior because of the wildfires are finding that they can’t get refunds. Our Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has the details. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124048/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8124048/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?