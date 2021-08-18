Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 18 2021 9:39pm
02:31

Consumer Matters: Travelers losing thousands to wildfires because of strict refund policies

Travelers who want to cancel their bookings in the B.C. Interior because of the wildfires are finding that they can’t get refunds. Our Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has the details.

