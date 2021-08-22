Site visit planned for Central Okanagan homeowners with properties burnt by White Rock Lake fire

Dozens of property owners in the Central Okanagan whose homes were burnt by the White Rock Lake fire are expected to get a firsthand look at the damages on Monday.

However, the “escorted area visit” organized by the Regional District of Central Okanagan will only go ahead if fire conditions permit.

“We are at the mercy of fire conditions so there is always a possibility that at the last minute it might get canceled as the wind and things like that change,” said Axelle Bazett, a public information officer for the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

The final decision on whether to go ahead with the tour will be made Monday morning.

The regional district said residents should not expect to be able to get out of the vehicle at their property during the visit as the area remains under evacuation order and the fire remains active.

“My understanding is it is primarily a driveby and we won’t be doing individual stops at all the properties. Because it is an active fire zone, the safety of the residents is the priority at this time,” Bazett said.

“They are allowed to take some photos and videos for themselves. [For] a lot of them, the purpose is so they can start some of the insurance claims. That being said, there are some properties from the road that may not be visible and, unfortunately, we will not be able to take those property owners down on foot.”

The visit is only for those with damaged homes within the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

A media site visit is expected to occur on Tuesday, conditions permitting.

Some property owners not yet reached

The regional district is also seeking help contacting the owners of around 10-12 significantly damaged properties that have not yet been reached, despite the best efforts of staff.

“It’s quite difficult to actually find the exact name and up-to-date contact/phone number for property owners,” Bazett said.

So the regional district is appealing to property owners on particular streets to reach out.

“We ask that property owners specifically in the following areas, the lower portion of Killarney Place, Homer Crescent, and 9300 Block of North Westside Road, who have not already been in touch with the Emergency Operations Centre to contact us at 250-469-8490 to check on the status of their property,” the regional district said in a statement on Saturday.

“Also, if residents know of neighbours in this area who do not have access to internet, email or social media, please ask them to call the Emergency Support Services, 1-833-498-3770 to register or to contact the EOC at 250-469-8490.”

