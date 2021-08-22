SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Site visit planned for Central Okanagan homeowners with properties burnt by White Rock Lake fire

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted August 22, 2021 3:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Close up look at wildfire destruction on shore of Okanagan Lake' Close up look at wildfire destruction on shore of Okanagan Lake
WATCH: Global News captured the destruction caused by the White Rock Lake wildfire on the shore of Okanagan Lake Tuesday. More than 80 homes and buildings have been lost along Westside Road.

Dozens of property owners in the Central Okanagan whose homes were burnt by the White Rock Lake fire are expected to get a firsthand look at the damages on Monday.

However, the “escorted area visit” organized by the Regional District of Central Okanagan will only go ahead if fire conditions permit.

“We are at the mercy of fire conditions so there is always a possibility that at the last minute it might get canceled as the wind and things like that change,” said Axelle Bazett, a public information officer for the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

Read more: Wind forecast for White Rock Lake fire Sunday, but destructive ‘wind event’ not expected

The final decision on whether to go ahead with the tour will be made Monday morning.

The regional district said residents should not expect to be able to get out of the vehicle at their property during the visit as the area remains under evacuation order and the fire remains active.

“My understanding is it is primarily a driveby and we won’t be doing individual stops at all the properties. Because it is an active fire zone, the safety of the residents is the priority at this time,” Bazett said.

“They are allowed to take some photos and videos for themselves. [For] a lot of them, the purpose is so they can start some of the insurance claims. That being said, there are some properties from the road that may not be visible and, unfortunately, we will not be able to take those property owners down on foot.”

Read more: B.C. rancher believes experienced land owners should help fight B.C. wildfires near their homes

The visit is only for those with damaged homes within the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

A media site visit is expected to occur on Tuesday, conditions permitting.

Some property owners not yet reached

The regional district is also seeking help contacting the owners of around 10-12 significantly damaged properties that have not yet been reached, despite the best efforts of staff.

“It’s quite difficult to actually find the exact name and up-to-date contact/phone number for property owners,” Bazett said.

So the regional district is appealing to property owners on particular streets to reach out.

Read more: ‘It just keeps us going’: B.C. firefighters grateful to Salvation Army for its support

“We ask that property owners specifically in the following areas, the lower portion of Killarney Place, Homer Crescent, and 9300 Block of North Westside Road, who have not already been in touch with the Emergency Operations Centre to contact us at 250-469-8490 to check on the status of their property,” the regional district said in a statement on Saturday.

“Also, if residents know of neighbours in this area who do not have access to internet, email or social media, please ask them to call the Emergency Support Services, 1-833-498-3770 to register or to contact the EOC at 250-469-8490.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Monte Lake residents return to devastation' B.C. wildfires: Monte Lake residents return to devastation
B.C. wildfires: Monte Lake residents return to devastation – Aug 14, 2021
