SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Little Kingdom remembered after community hub lost to White Rock Lake fire

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 8:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Westside community hub raised by White Rock Lake fire' Westside community hub raised by White Rock Lake fire
WATCH: As some on the west side of Okanagan Lake return home from evacuations, they know even if their homes are standing they've still lost an important community hub. The Little Kingdom store and gas bar was destroyed by the surging White Rock Lake fire on Sunday night. For decades it's been a mainstay in the area with few retail businesses.

What’s left of Little Kingdom grocery store and gas bar on the northwest side of Okanagan Lake remains behind a roadblock.

The area is still under evacuation order due to the massive White Rock Lake wildfire.

However, the Okanagan Indian Band has confirmed the surging blaze destroyed the local institution on Sunday night.

Read more: ‘What do I do? Where do I go?’: B.C. woman loses everything to White Rock Lake fire

Robert Marchand founded the business as a gas station in the mid-1980s and grew it to include a grocery store, a bakery, a hardware store, and even a women’s clothing boutique.

It was the only store of its kind in the area.

“A lot of people depended on the store for the gas, the fuel, the groceries. They didn’t want to travel all the way to Vernon. It’s like at least a half an hour drive,” said Samantha Saddleman, Marchand’s granddaughter who in the past managed the store for years.

Story continues below advertisement

Saddleman recalls people flocking to the bakery.

“I remember bringing pies into the store and they would sell before I had even reached the door,” Saddleman said.

Marchand and the store were even profiled when the shop won an Indigenous Business Award in 2010.

Marchand passed away three years ago and now his family is dealing with another blow, as much of the business was reduced to ash.

Read more: B.C. wildfire: Wind impacting White Rock Lake fire, tourists unaware of calls to stay away

Saddleman, whose home also remains under an evacuation order, said when she saw the pictures of the burnt building she thought of her grandfather’s legacy.

“Everything that he worked so hard to build and everything that I worked for, I put a lot of work into that as well, all the memories, they are all gone. That was very hard…it’s still hard to comprehend, Saddleman said.

The demise of the store is not just a loss for the family, but for the community as well.

“I’m going to miss the store. I enjoyed working there, I really did. It was like a powwow for everybody. Every time you’d go there you would see everybody you knew,” Saddleman said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Five more structures damaged from White Rock Lake wildfire, say officials

After the fire threat lifts, it’s unclear if the store might be rebuilt.

“Because it is in an estate we don’t know what is going to happen. It would be nice, but it will never be the same…as what Robert had built,” Saddleman said.

Click to play video: 'Debate over B.C. wildfire response heats up after document leaked' Debate over B.C. wildfire response heats up after document leaked
Debate over B.C. wildfire response heats up after document leaked
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagOkanagan News tagWestside Road tagWhite Rock Lake Fire tagBC Wildfire 2021 tagLittle Kingdom tagLittle Kingdom Fire tagStore Burnt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers