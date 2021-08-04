Menu

Back To School Plan
August 4 2021 11:48am
Ontario investing $25 million additional funding for ventilation filters for schools, Lecce says

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced $25 million in additional funding for more ventilation filters for schools ahead of the planned return to school in September to help with COVID-19 protection. He also said an additional $29.4 million through the Priorities and Partnership Fund to support operating costs for ventilation systems. A total of 20,000 additional HEPA units will be deployed through the funding.

