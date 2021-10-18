Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 18 2021 6:54pm
34:37

Global News at 5:30 Toronto: Oct. 18

Restaurants facing customer anger as new digital vaccine certificates go into effect, post-secondary schools enforcing vaccine mandates while discouraging large parties, and worried family members speaking out about two missing women from Whitby.

Advertisement

Video Home