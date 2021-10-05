Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 5 2021 8:00pm
42:13

Global News at 5:30 Toronto: October 5, 2021

Rapid COVID-19 testing is coming to schools in Ontario hot spots. Travel trouble for Canadians with mixed vaccines — why some countries may be out of bounds for you. Also, simple rules for throwing a safe Thanksgiving dinner during the 4th wave.

