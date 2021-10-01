Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 1 2021 5:30pm
45:52

Global News at 5:30: October 1, 2021

Disgraced former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is now facing charges in Toronto. Two new breaks in the murder investigation of a missing Markham couple. How some Toronto business have survived despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.

